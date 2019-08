An Bord mit Carola Rackete: Afrikanische „Seenotflüchtlinge“ drehten Video mit Rapper 2Nasty

View this post on Instagram

Here is a really rough version of “peace and freedom” shot on the sea watch 3 during the 17 day standoff in June, playing our part by trying to stay positive onboard, music is one of the greatest outlets of all time; beat by @ghettodwella (cool mind). All the amazing people from this video are now in a refugee camp in Sicily, waiting to be transferred with little to no information of where and when; our captain Carola is still facing charges, and the boat is still seized. Please support sea rescue and outreach for refugees in the E.U. and worldwide, doing the jobs that our governments SHOULD be doing#searescueisnotacrime #ferriesnotfrontex #nobordersnowalls #halfaroutreach #mediterraneasavinghumans #missionlifeline #seawatch3 #sosmediterranee #doctorswithoutborders #alankurdi #proactivaopenarms #freeiuventa #freecarola #freepia