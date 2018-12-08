(ScienceFiles) Vor einigen Tagen haben wir gemeinsam mit etlichen Bloggern eine Petition gestartet, um die Förderung der Amadeu-Antonio-Stiftung aus öffentlichen Mitteln zu verhindern.
Nachdem sich rund 10.000 Unterstützer eingefunden haben und die Petition drei Tage online war, ist sie im Laufe der Nacht zum Samstag verschwunden. Wer versucht, den Link anzuklicken, der erhält die folgende Nachricht:
Beginnen wir damit, die Optionen abzuarbeiten:
- Der Petitionsstarter, also wir, hat die Petition NICHT gelöscht.
- Die URL ist korrekt. Sie war es tagelang.
- Damit bleibt die Option, dass die Petition gegen die Community-Richtlinien von Change.org verstößt.
Community Richtlinien von Change.org
Die Don’t-s bei Change.org lauten:
- No hate speech – We’re fans of free speech, but we don’t allow hate speech. Hate speech is typically the advocacy of beliefs or practices that attack or malign an entire class of people based on characteristics such as their age, color, disability, ethnic origin, gender identity, nationality, national origin, race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, medical condition, or veteran status.
- No violence – Ideas are powerful and can be forceful and peaceful catalysts for change. We don’t allow content that directly incites, glorifies, or encourages violence against anyone.
- Don’t impersonate others – Change.org is designed to share the stories of real people, supporting real issues. You need to use your email address to start or sign a petition and we don’t allow multiple accounts. Don’t sign petitions for other people, use anyone else’s email address, or impersonate people, including public figures or organisations.
- Don’t violate others’ privacy – Most content on Change.org is public, so respect the privacy of anyone else you mention. Don’t post private information, like private email addresses, identification documents, credit card numbers, home addresses, private telephone numbers, or photographs of people in private settings posted without their consent.
- Don’t bully – You can be influential and respectful at the same time. When working to persuade decision makers and other users, focus on people’s actions rather than their personal characteristics. While we expect debate and disagreement, we don’t tolerate abuse, stalking, threats, trolling, or any form of bullying.
- Don’t be unnecessarily graphic – Emotionally powerful content can make or break a campaign. Graphic content can be used to condemn behaviour or show the seriousness of an issue, however give other users a warning about such content, where possible. Don’t post gratuitously violent, sexually explicit, or needlessly upsetting images and words.
- Don’t cause harm to children – Only parents and legal guardians have the right to post content about their children online, including images. Don’t use Change.org to post content that violates laws on child protection, child pornography, or sexual exploitation. We want to protect children, which is one of the reasons why you have to be 13 years or older to use Change.org.
- Don’t spam – Change.org is for issues of public interest. It’s OK to have a commercial interest in your petition’s success, but you shouldn’t use the platform to directly sell products, send bulk, unsolicited communications, or for any other spam-like behaviour.
- Don’t break the law – You can use Change.org to raise awareness about laws you want to change, but this isn’t a platform for illegal activity. Make sure that your use of Change.org doesn’t violate applicable national law, including laws protecting the rights of other people. For example, make sure you have evidence for claims you make, as we may have to remove content that is established to be defamatory.
Wir haben mit der Petition gegen keine der genannten Community Regeln verstoßen
Somit wäre die Löschung der Petition, wenn sie denn mit einem Verstoß gegen die “Community-Regeln” begründet wird, ein Akt der Zensur, über den man uns zumindest hätte informieren müssen, was jedoch nicht geschehen ist. Tatsächlich wissen wir genauso viel oder wenig wie jeder andere, der sich über das Verschwinden der Petition wundert.
Eine weitere Möglichkeit wäre eine Einflussnahme von außen, etwa per Drohung durch einen Anwalt, den die AAS-Stiftung gerne auf Blogger oder andere Personen hetzt, die sie kritisieren, zumeist, um per Abmahnung die entsprechenden Blogger, zuweilen auch bekannte Journalisten bei Tageszeitungen zu verunsichern. Ob Herr Löffelmacher tätig geworden ist, das wissen wir nicht.
Schließlich gibt es noch die Möglichkeit, dass unser Account bei Change gehackt wurde, um genau diese Petition zu löschen (alle anderen sind noch da). Im Activity-Log findet sich kein entsprechender Eintrag, was zwei Möglichkeiten für die engere Wahl belässt:
♦ Zensur durch Change.org
oder
♦ Einflussnahme von außen, mit dem Ziel, die Petition verschwinden zu lassen.
Was wahrscheinlicher ist, darüber dürfen unsere Leser gerne spekulieren. Wir haben uns mit Change.org in Verbindung gesetzt, sobald wir etwas Näheres wissen, kann man es bei uns lesen.
