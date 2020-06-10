New York Police Benevolent Association (PBA) President Mike O’Meara railed Tuesday against state legislators and the press for “vilifying” law enforcement officers amid the nationwide demonstrations over the death of George Floyd:

„But what we read in the papers all week is that in the black community, mothers are worried about their children getting home from school without being killed by a cop. What world are we living in? That doesn’t happen…

Our press is vilifying us

Our legislators are failing us. Our press is vilifying us…

Stop treating us like animals and thugs and start treating us with some respect. That’s what we’re here today to say. We’ve been vilified. It’s disgusting.”