von Jürgen Fritz am 19. August 2018 um 11:26

(Jürgen Fritz, 19.08.2018) When you ask, who the greatest tennis players of all time were, the names Bill Tilden, Pancho Gonzales, Rod Laver, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal keep coming up. But in the meantime you have to add another one to this group of the biggest of the biggest: Novak Djokovic. He is now facing a triumph tonight, that has never existed before. […]